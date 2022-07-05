MARION, KY — Mother Nature brought Marion, Kentucky, less than an inch of rain this past weekend, which wasn't nearly what city leaders were hoping for.
They say the city has about five days of water left, and a boil water order could come at any time.
Monday, Local 6 talked with residents about the lengths they’re going to, to bring water into their homes. Local 6 also went to the city with questions about a report from 2019 that included an assessment of the levee and spillway.
First, we met Evelyn Hayes. She and her family decided to take matters into their own hands to take some of the stress off supplying water.
"It's a pain," says Hayes. "It's nonsense.”
The city shifted into severe conservation mode in early June.
"We want to know how they're going to fix it and when they're going to fix it, but I am tired of waiting," says Evelyn.
So, Evelyn brought in two huge 300-gallon tanks. She'll pick up water from another town and run hoses to the tanks to supply water for her home.
"We'll mainly use them to flush the toilet and for the shower," she says. "We'll have to go to Sturgis or Fredonia to fill them up. The gas alone will cost a fortune. Three-hundred gallons sounds like a lot, but it won't last long. We will leave one here at the house and use the other to haul the water. It will be an everyday process."
Hayes got her tanks from family members who had them on hand, but they are also available in varying sizes at most farm supply stores or online. The average price for a 300-gallon tank is between $300 and $500.
"We can't cancel our water, because we'd still have to pay fees," says Hayes. "We did think about that."
Meanwhile, Local 6 obtained a report on the Lake George levee area from 2019. The report from the Department of Environmental Protection rated the levee in poor condition, indicated that there were areas of “moderate hazard” and included recommendations for seepage, leaks and other issues.
"I tell people: what you need to understand is that the rating system has to do with the potential impact if the levee was to break," says City Administrator Adam Ledford.
Ledford says the report was brought to his attention at a recent city council meeting.
"We actually had people here from the Division of Water during the council meeting, and when that was brought up I asked the question: Would you please share what percentage of levees leak?" says Ledford. "Their answer was clear: All levees leak."
Ledford stressed the location of the leak that led to draining Lake George was so deep down in the levee it made for a problem too severe to repair. He says wind and other weather events at the time created the issue.
"This was unique in what we had seen in the past. This was in a different place on the levee and in a different manner than what we'd seen before," says Ledford. "Unfortunately, there are some things that happen that are beyond our control."
He says a controlled breach was the best option, given the catastrophic potential if the levee should break on its own. He also explained the issues with seepage and vegetation were addressed. Meanwhile, the issues with the spillway indicated in the report were set to come up for discussion as early as this summer. However, he says from an engineering perspective, any work done on the spillway would not have had any impact on preventing the situation that happened in the spring and resulted in the current crisis.
"In a small town, you have a lot of things to deal with and you prioritize," says Ledford. "If we would’ve done additional work, we would’ve been working on the spillway, which would have not done anything to prevent this."
Ledford also reminds the public that a burn ban, including fireworks, remains in place for the foreseeable future.
He says meetings with the state are expected to continue this week. They will also be working with a farm contractor to haul an additional 180,000 gallons of water into City Lake each day. The National Guard continues to assist with that effort as well.
Ledford says the state is also in discussions to see if Marion would qualify for any kind of assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
Download the document below to read the 2019 report.