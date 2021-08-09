PADUCAH-- Friends and families came together Sunday afternoon to remember a Paducah woman.
Her name was Ronneka Hampton. She was a 29-year-old mother.
Local 6 first reported her death last year. Her mom Felicia Coleman said Hampton was killed in a car crash when her fiancee Ancinio Friar was speeding on Old Mayfield Road.
The car overturned and went up in flames. Hampton, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the car landing here.
She later died at a local hospital.
Her loved ones met where it all happened, with each person holding a balloon.
"I just want us to respect her day today-- and think about her and that's all," said Coleman.
Coleman said her faith keeps her strong, but revisiting the day she lost her child is hard.
" I have my days where I do cry, or I'm sad, or I smile because I start thinking about memories, and she don't want me to be sad," said Coleman.
Harriston Street Missionary Baptist Church Pastor James Hudson lead the prayer circle.
"Ronneka has been very special to all of us, it's evident by our gathering here today, she has left an awesome impression on our lives, and we want to just continue to remember her memory," said Hudson.
"Keep her in our memory, as well as continue to lift the family and you up in prayer, so can we just bow for a moment of prayer?
A balloon release followed after the prayer. More than three dozen balloons were released.
" Rest easy Ronneka, we love you, baby," screamed Coleman.
The event was a result of community support. The couple that owns the property, where Coleman set up this memorial for her daughter, has assured her that it will not be removed as long as they live there.
The McCracken County Sheriff's Office blocked off the road for the memorial, but that wasn't all they've done for Coleman.
She cried as she hugged Deputy Jeffrey Hartman, who tried his best to save Hampton's life that day.
He and his wife were the first to send Coleman flowers.
"Y'all this man here, this man here, this man here y'all," cried Coleman.
As drivers and pedestrians pass the memorial site, Coleman asks that you remember her daughter and something else.
" To each and every pedestrian, if you're walking, if you're riding a bike, a car, a truck, work truck, just be careful out here," said Coleman.
Friar was arrested and charged with murder, operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and fleeing or evading police, at the time of the incident.
Coleman said she has spoken to Friar since the incident and he has apologized profusely. She believes him, but she still misses her daughter.
Friar has a pre-trail conference scheduled for September 17 in McCracken County.