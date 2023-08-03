CALVERT CITY, KY—Rewards for the person responsible for Mercedeys Culligan's death grew Wednesday. There are three rewards right now, totaling 30 thousand dollars, to help urge anyone with information about Mercedey's death to come forward.
As the search for the person responsible continues, a community remembers their friend.
The 18-year-old had just graduated from Marshall County High School in May. Her mother said she prays her daughter's face prompts someone to come forward so her family can get answers.
Calvert City Police spent yesterday gathering evidence. Culligan was killed in a hit-and-run at about 5:30 a.m. Tuesday morning.
She was walking to work.
Chief Mike Canon says they have no suspects right now. They have honed in on several cars that were in that area at the time.
"I just wish that whoever is involved, if you think about what's happened and just come and talk to us and tell your side of the story, we want to figure out what happened here, for the family, for us, for our community," he said.
As police continue to investigate, Mercedeys's family, friends, and co-workers are left to face the loss of a loved one.
"She meant a lot, actually, like when I met her, she had a very unique personality and all that, and I would really want to work with her all the time because she made coming into work more happy and enjoyable," said Jenna Moore, a close friend who also works at Dairy Queen.
Mercedeys' Dairy Queen coworkers gathered today to reflect on their loss, saying she meant so much to them, not only as a coworker but also a friend. "She meant a lot to me too, she would just always smile, even though she was at work, she would just talk, she would be very talkative," said Maddie Helley, another co-worker who works at Dairy Queen.
She has worked at Dairy Queen for the past 5 months. "She was always so sweet to me and caring," said Helley.
Her manager, Tamarine Gustaveson, saw drive and determination in Mercedeys. "She wanted to accomplish it all, and she tried, I never had someone that gave so much effort and cared so much. She would ask me every day, T, How did this this look last night? How did this look? I'm getting better, and she would tell me, I'm going to have a good day," Gustaveson said.
Her friends at work reflected today on all the things they will miss about Mercedeys. "Her positive attitude for sure, and she was very genuine and everything... her laugh," said Helley and Moore.
If you know anything regarding the case, call Calvert City Police at 270-395-4545.