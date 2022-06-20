Celebrating the life of a Veteran, a man who was first a stranger and then family.
At the age of 75, Army Vet Harry Edward Baker, known as "Pete" was adopted by a husband and wife from Wickliffe.
He passed away on Memorial Day.
Now Pete's mother, Bonnie Bruner, 30 years his junior shares memories of life with him and his service.
"He always wore that hat," remembers Bruner. "He always had to wear that hat when we went out of the house and it's not just a veteran's hat it says 'proudly served,' she said.
Indeed Pete was an army veteran who proudly served. He signed on for duty in 1960, surviving Vietnam.
"He'd be watching television and he'd say, 'If they'd just let me I'd go back in and fight right now, just if they'd let me I just want to go back. This country needs me.'" recalls Bruner.
He retired in 1980 but his service didn't end there. For the next 32 years Pete trained soldiers at Fort Campbell for Battle.
"For 52 years he gave to our country, giving us the rights and the freedoms that we have," she said.
Forty of those years he shared with his wife, Kim. His one true love. They met in Korea. Several years after he lost her, his journey led him to the Bruner family from Wickliffe, known for their big hearts, especially for veterans.
"Various situations had led him to Kentucky where he didn't know anybody. Somebody had called mom and dad and said, 'This veteran needs your help, he's in a bad way, he's struggling and he needs your help,'" Bruner explained.
Bruner's mom, Sandy Hart is curator of the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum.
"He didn't feel like he had anybody he had lost the love of his life," said Hart.
Through the army and Kim, Pete had purpose, but with those things now gone, Pete didn't want to live alone. He'd never known his dad and his mom left when he was just 2 months old. Eventually he asked Bonnie Bruner and her husband, Kern if they would fill that void and be his mom and dad.
"So he came up and said, 'I just always wanted to be part of a family, me and my wife never had kids and when I die I want somebody to remember me instead of just the army salute,'" said Bruner. "He said 'I wish somebody loved me enough to make me a part of their family.'"
In 2016 on April Fool's Day, Pete became their son.
"He called us mom and dad from day one," said Bruner.
Not only that but he would also become a brother to Bruner's eight other adoptive children.
"He just became part of the family," she said.
For the next six years Pete would become a special part of the Bruner clan, making memories like this trip to the zoo with is 11 year old sister, Addi, his first birthday party at Chuck E. Cheese at age 75 and connecting with other veterans at the museum. Sandy says she was honored to give Pete this quilt entrusted to her to give to a special service member.
"It was like wrapping him in love and trust and letting him know he was appreciated," said Hart.
Bonnie says Pete was a humble man, if only he knew all the lives he touched.
"He gave us so much, and what we gave him back was so little but it was huge to him," said Bruner.
Pete passed away just weeks ago on Memorial day at the age of 81. Bruner and Hart say he was surrounded by the love he always wanted, the love this family says every veteran deserves.
"In order to have heroes tomorrow we must honor the heroes of yesterday and today," said Hart.
"He would be amazed if could really see the worth that he had to all of us," said Bruner.
His ashes will be buried behind the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum in the Harry "Pete" Baker Veteran's Memorial Gardens on Independence Day.
Over his 52 years of combined service Baker earned many awards and metals including the "Armed Forces Expeditionary Medal" in Korea, "Good Conduct" metals, "National Defense Service" medals, "Republic Vietnam Campaign Medal" and "Cross of Gallantry," Vietnam Service Medal" and two Overseas Service Bars.
You can learn more about his at the Kentucky Veteran and Patriot Museum in Wickliffe.