PADUCAH — Two days: That's how long it took the Commonwealth Sheltering Program to respond to Savanna Lucious. She and her family were kicked out of their emergency lodging at noon on Monday.
Today, the family still has no place to stay. They're making it for now, but she says it’s difficult.
She's responsible for her two children and is also a caretaker for her mother and two brothers, who have disabilities.
She used their supplemental security income, which is normally used to care for the family's day-to-day needs, to book her family a hotel room in Aurora, Kentucky, Tuesday night.
Now she's down to nothing. She says this is making an already stressful situation worse. Between taking her family to doctor's appointments and trying to make sure they're fed, it's a lot.
She says where they sleep isn't supposed to be her responsibility to figure out right now.
“I feel like there could have been way more done, especially for families, because I know I'm not the only one. And I've seen several other families suffering, and it's just — it's heartbreaking,” Lucious says.
Lucious and her family moved into emergency lodging on Dec. 23. She says she never received a deadline for having to move out.
“Whenever we called him, he said that we would be able to stay in a park until our house got built or until we got moved into a permanent house,” says Lucious.
While she never received a specific date, she says the park staff was impatiently awaiting their departure.
“The harassment of like when, whenever we had to stay out at the state resorts there, was like every other day. Somebody coming down and knocking on the doors, ‘When are you guys leaving? When do you guys have housing?’” says Lucious.
But on Feb. 28, nobody came knocking. At that point, she knew something was going on.
“Since he didn't speak with me that morning, I called him at 9, and he said no. Everything had to be taken out, and we had to leave by noon,” Lucious says.
As of March 1, emergency lodging is the responsibility of the state.
I reached out to the governor's office for a comment on why Lucious was kicked out.
Kentucky Emergency Management spokesperson Angie Van Berkel says they're working to consolidate housing as guest numbers decline.
They moved her out of Lake Barkley, but plans to move her in at Kenlake State Resort Park fell through.
Wednesday, while I was with Lucious, we called the Commonwealth Sheltering Program together.
There was no answer, but we left a message. Around 3 p.m. they gave her a call back.
They say her family was ineligible to remain at Lake Barkley because of their disabilities, but they referred her to Catholic Charities.
The Kentucky Emergency Management Office says survivors are still being encouraged to register their needs, including long-term and short-term sheltering.
If you need help, call 978-444-2044 and leave a message.