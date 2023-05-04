PADUCAH — Relieved is how the family of one of the victims in a shooting at a prom after-party last weekend say they feel after arrests were made Wednesday.
Police announced Wednesday that three suspects are in custody facing charges in the shooting that injured four people early Sunday morning.
The Paducah Police Department says 20-year-old Omariyon Harper turned himself in Wednesday evening to authorities in Union City, Tennessee.
The other suspects, two boys ages 16 and 17, turned themselves in in McCracken County Wednesday morning.
On Monday, we talked with Camdon Marshall, the 20 year old who was shot in front of the W.C. Young Community Center early Sunday morning while shielding two girls.
His family says they're just happy justice is being served.
Camdon was shot in the back of the head, and the bullet is still lodged in his skull.
He's alive, and doctors say it can be removed.
The family says that is good news, and so are the arrests.
But they also told me, this is a situation where no one wins.
The arrests are bittersweet for the Marshall family.
Camdon isn't shocked suspects are in custody, but the shooting baffles him.
“I'm not going to say I understand why they did it. Like I said, I've known them personally for a while. It's just like, I don't understand why would you do that with such a big group of people around,” Camdon says.
Camdon's parents, Quentin and Michelle, say the shooting is disrupting the lives of everyone involved, including the suspects.
“I'm sad for those kids and their families. I don't know what's going to happen to them. It's a tragedy for everyone involved,” says Michelle.
Those effects ripple throughout Paducah.
“This is a small-knit community, you know, like she said. He was shot. It's not personal. We just want justice,” Quentin says.
Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird says he's disappointed it happened in his city, and he's thankful for community cooperation.
“A lot of the tips we received. We came from the public about what was ongoing. Then there were tips that we're generated by the detectives when they we're out conducting more follow up investigations. So it was kind of a public and police partnership,” says Laird.
All three suspects turned themselves in.
Michelle and Camdon hope that's a sign of remorse.
“What it boils down to is people's pride getting in the way in situations like that. They feel like they always have to get the upper hand,” Camdon says.
Michelle has a word of caution for the younger generation.
“Put the guns down. Life is too short. Don't lose your life shooting somebody, because two people lose,” says Michelle.
Omariyon Harper and the 17-year-old juvenile are facing four counts of first degree assault and 12 counts of wanton endangerment.
At least 8 additional charges are pending.
As for the 16-year-old, he's facing four counts of complicity to first degree assault and two counts of possession of a firearm by a juvenile.
Chief Laird says it's undetermined if the juveniles will be charged as adults.
Paducah Police are working with the county attorney on that and on whether any additional charges could be added later.