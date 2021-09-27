PADUCAH-- With many hospitals limiting visitors, families have no choice but to be creative when it comes to visiting loved ones. That's why one local family took to tailgating in the parking garage of Baptist Health Paducah.
It wasn't your typical tailgating party. They aren't cheering for their favorite sports team. Instead, they are patiently waiting for the birth of a little baby girl.
Soon-to-be grandma, Heidi Young, says they're making the best out of the situation.
"We all made made plans that we were gonna meet here in the parking garage. It's a long standing joke for the last month. See ya in the parking garage. We've just been waiting," said Young.
That's exactly what they did. They set up chairs and waited more than 6 hours for a glimpse of baby Aspen through the window.
Young says it's been difficult to not be with her daughter during this experience.
"As a mother, it's very difficult. I'm trying not to overthink that some bad things could happen and not being able to get to her. It's a little nerve-wracking, but we know they'll take great care of her," said Young.
In the end, it was worth the wait. Aspen Rose Armer made her appearance shortly after. She was born weighing 6 lbs and 13 oz with a full head of hair.