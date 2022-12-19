GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Life can change in a matter of seconds. It's something people in Graves County know first hand. Many are still dealing with the direct impact of the EF-4 tornado that carved a path of destruction through their community on Dec. 10, 2021. People are affected by the tornado and its aftermath, even if it didn't hit their home.
The Killian family lost their home last month after their air conditioner malfunctioned, caught fire and burned their house down. There are little to no housing options available in Mayfield and Graves County. It's the result of resources being stretched thin because of tornado recovery.
The house the family built is now left as a pile of burned wood. They lost all of their worldly possessions when it burned down.
"You really don't have the words to describe what it does to you and the way it changes your life," said Gary Killian.
His wife, Leslie, was severely burned in the fire after she ran back inside to try and rescue their pets. That led to Gary losing his job as a truck driver, because he had to stay and take care of her.
"When you're driving truck, if the wheels aren't turning, you're not making anybody money. So, just, no more income," Killian said. "So you can't really afford a place to stay, and you're basically just living off what people have done to help you."
He says groups like the Red Cross and local churches gave them some initial relief.
"They brought us clothes. They brought us food. They brought us money to try to keep us going," Killian said. "So if you think, 'I don't have much to give to somebody,' it all adds up."
Killian says losing his home has made him thankful for what he's still able to hold onto.
"I used to really, really hold tight to my possessions. Then when something like this happens you realize that the possessions are this much of it. Like I said, I still have her, and that's the most important part," Killian said.
The Killians are currently staying with friends. However, after the holidays they say they'll have to find a new place to stay. They're hopeful to build a temporary home on their property while they continue to work through their home recovery.