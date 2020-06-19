FANCY FARM, KY- There was some speculation it may not happen, but organizers are announcing the 140th St. Jerome Fancy Farm Picnic will happen on August 1, 2020. The tradition is continuing, but not without some changes caused by COVID-19.
Normally you can expect three things at this animated event, barbecue, politics, and a large crowd. The picnic's chairman, Daniel Burgess, says their top priority is safety for everyone attending.
"We want everyone to be healthy. If you don't feel comfortable coming, you know, we totally understand. But if you do, you know, we're going to have everything posted, everything will be sanitized, everything will be followed strictly by the CDC recommendations," Burgess said.
A major change this year? The political speeches. They won't be utilizing the pavilion this year. Instead, politicians will be having their speeches broadcast live from inside the Fancy Farm Elementary School gymnasium.
"We know we'll be able to control the number of people that are in there, but still allow the elected leaders and the candidates to get their message out there," said Political Committee Co-Chair Steven Elder.
Interacting with the crowd is a crucial part of these speeches, and keeps politicians on their toes. Elder thinks a smaller crowd could change the landscape of how the speakers conduct themselves.
"You see them respond to that, both positive and negatively," Elder said. "So it'll be different to see how the speakers approach the podium, what they'll say, if they intend to get any type of crowd involvement, or if they just basically stick to their script."
Burgess says holding the event is important for the community, the region, and the state.
"We wanted to do whatever we could to keep the tradition alive, but we also, with the utmost respect to everyone and their health," Burgess said.
If you're worried about not getting any food, don't. The picnic committee says thousands of pounds of mutton and pork will still be there to enjoy. The Fancy Farm Picnic helps raise money for the St. Jerome Church, and projects in the community.