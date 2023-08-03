GRAVES COUNTY, KY — Farmers are looking back on recent flooding and storms, as well as the damage they caused.
While rain is usually good for crops, the amounts of rainfall that are expected in Graves County and the surrounding area could be up to 6 inches, with some areas of more or less.
Floodwaters are either gone or going down, allowing more farmers to see how bad the damage is to their crops.
Clark Farms grows corn, soybeans, wheat, and 18 acres of tobacco. While other crops weren't affected as much, Owner Jed Clark said his tobacco was hit the worst, and that he may be facing a 25% loss of his tobacco crop.
Clark said he spoke to many farmers that have been "devastated" by the recent weather events.
"You know, they're growing a lot more acres of tobacco than I am and that's their main kind of income and it's really put a hurt on the quality the crop will have this year," Clark said.
More rain could cause tobacco leaves that remain on the ground to rot.
Keith Lowry, President of Lowry Farms Incorporated, said part of farming is rolling with nature's punches.
"If we get 12 inches in 18 hours that's it. If we get 2 inches in the middle of July and 2 inches in August we're blessed. If we don't get any rain and it gets hot and dry, that's just the way it is," Lowry said.
Lowry faced damage to his soybean crop during the flooding on July 20.
Clark said rain is a good thing, but too much of it is definitely not something they need right now.
"I do welcome rain I guess we all wish we could order it, not ten inches at a time," Clark said.
Neither of the farmers expect the recent flooding to have an impact on the prices consumers see in stores.