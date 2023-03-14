PADUCAH — More people now have the chance to give a life-saving gift because of recently updated guidance from the Food and Drug Administration allowing people who were in European countries from 1980 to 2001 or had a blood transfusion in those countries from 1980 to the present to donate blood.
From 1980 to 2001, variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease was a real concern for people who traveled to France, Ireland or the United Kingdom. The concern was so great that those individuals were not allowed to give blood. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says bovine spongiform encephalopathy, also known as BSE or "mad cow" disease, is the same agent responsible for the outbreak of variant Creutzfeldt-Jakob disease — or vCJD — in humans.
The lifted restriction — which happened because the FDA found that the risk of transmission of vCJD through blood donation is very low — means more people will be able to donate blood. Blood donation groups are constantly facing shortages, including the Kentucky Blood Center, which supplies Baptist Health Paducah.
Previously, KBC would have up to a 10-day blood supply, but currently that is cut to two or three days.
Local 6 went to the blood bank at Baptist Health Paducah on Monday. Alice Holder is the blood bank supervisor. She says 1 in 7 patients at Baptist Health Paducah will need a blood transfusion, and for many years, vCJD was a great concern.
"Over 20 years ago, they had five cases of where they had mad cow disease, and it causes, essentially, the brain dies of patients that receive the blood, and so anybody that had been in Europe for a total of six months or longer couldn't donate blood, so this has been in effect since, like, over 20 years," Holder says.
Holder says changing the qualifications to allow people who visited or lived in France, Ireland or the United Kingdom from 1980 to 2001 to donate blood is going to make a difference.
"For a lot of people it will be a good thing, because, like I say, for the military and the military families and stuff like that, they can donate, and they used to be deferred," Holder says.
It will also make a difference for patients of all ages who rely on donated blood, such as cancer patients, traffic accident victims, burn victims and surgery patients. Holder says blood donation groups are always in a crunch, but hopefully the expanded eligibility for donors will make a dent.
Every day, 30,000 units of blood are transfused in the United States, so every donor counts. One pint of blood can save up to three lives.
