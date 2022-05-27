MARION, KY - It's a local water problem that may receive help from the federal government.
The dam at Lake George in Marion, Kentucky had to be breached at the end of April.
City leaders say a leak threatened to cause a failure to the structure.
We spoke to Mayor Jared Byford and he says there are about 1,300 to 1,400 water customers on average per year in the city.
For now, city leaders say Marion has sufficient water supply to meet the needs of the community.
However, in the long term, they're asking for peoples' cooperation.
"When it comes down to whether or not I'm going to have water to drink from or shower with, I may think twice about using that water to water my flowers, water my garden, wash my car," said Charles Adam Ledford, the City Administrator.
Mayor Byford says the decision to breach the levee was important at the risk of water breaking and causing property damage to bridges and roads in the area.
"But it was the right decision to be made because it released pressure off that levee fast enough to where it saved it from collapsing and absolutely flooding and possibly damaging our other dam at Old City Lake," said Byford.
Possible federal funding will give Marion the ability to afford the problem to be fixed, according to city leaders.
Representative James Comer talked to officials and pledged to work with them to fix the problem.
"I'm not an expert at what an engineering project should cost," said Comer. "I assume that they'll have to take core samples, I assume they'll have to take different options on how to design moving forward and you know that takes a lot of money."
Officials are looking into an engineering study in the next six months for the levee.
The projected cost is about $1 million.
The City of Marion is also undergoing a $6 million sewer project. City leaders say that's why the federal help is even more important.