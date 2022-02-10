MAYFIELD, KY — As the deadline for Kentucky tornado victims to apply for Federal Emergency Management Agency assistance looms, some people say they've applied but been denied. While the deadline to apply is Feb. 11, that does not affect the appeal phase of the process.
The Graves County Public Library is serving as a FEMA Disaster Recovery Center for those applying for assistance. A FEMA spokesperson reminds people there are resources that will help you get approved the first time around.
"If you come here, it's a one-stop shop. You talk with these people, they help you complete the application, and then they expedite the process for you," says La-Tanga Hopes with FEMA.
The disaster recovery centers are designed to make the process easier for you. They have the experience and resources to make your application process as smooth as possible. If you're having problems with the application process or your appeal letter, Hopes encourages you to go talk with someone in person.
"Come to the Disaster Recovery Center. These people are specialists. They are focused on helping you be able to get that information submitted and expedited immediately," says Hopes.
Hopes says they've processed 15,000 applications so far, and $20 million is set aside for tornado victims. Between fraudulent claims and people currently in the appeal process, the number of people who have been denied is not set in stone yet.
The money is available, but the deadline is coming up fast. For those of you who have already submitted an application, FEMA won't stop working after Feb. 11.
"Just because the disaster application process ends, the work continues. The recovery work will continue," says Hopes.
If you are denied, you can submit an appeal after the deadline, but your initial application must be submitted by then to be considered for FEMA assistance.
Regarding the Disaster Recovery Centers, FEMA has announced that the Caldwell County DRC at 600 W. Main St. in Princeton will permanently close on Feb. 11.
Four other DRCs will remain open after that date to help people who've already applied for aid update their accounts and remain informed about their claims and assistance. The locations FEMA says will remain open after Feb. 11 are:
- Graves County: The Graves County Public Library at 601 N. 17th St., Mayfield.
- Hopkins County: The Community Center at 108 W. Keigan St. in Dawson Springs.
- Hopkins County: Mike’s Old Pharmacy at 104 S. Lee Trover Todd Jr. Highway in Earlington.
- Warren County: The former Sears location at Greenwood Mall at 2625 Scottsville Road in Bowling Green.
All five DRCs operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Caldwell location will close after Feb. 10-11. The remaining four locations will continue to operate Monday through Saturday each week.
For updates on FEMA DRC locations and hours, visit fema.gov/drc.
To apply for FEMA assistance online or over the phone, visit DisasterAssistance.gov, use the FEMA mobile app or call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362.
And another important reminder: The deadline to apply for disaster loans with the Small Business Administration is Feb. 10. Click here for more details.