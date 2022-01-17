DRESDEN, TN- On Friday, January 14th, the disaster declaration was processed for counties in Tennessee that were affected by the EF4 tornado that blew through the local 6 area on December 10th and 11th.
This declaration included individual assistance. FEMA Spokesperson, Darrell Habisch says this helps the residents with immediate recovery.
“So if you need a roof over your head, if you need a warm bed at night, and everybody deserves those, we can help you. If your home needs some minor repair, let’s say, so that is now livable,” says Habisch.
And while residents are grateful for the assistance, these Tennessee cities still need more help.
The recent declaration has not yet offered public assistance to cities, to assist with debris removal and the restoration of public infrastructure.
Jeff Washburn, mayor of Dresden, says the city can’t move forward until it’s cleaned up, and the bill is high.
“We estimate the cost of clean-up for the city of Dresden, all this debris that’s scattered around, all the buildings that are going to be torn down and have to be hauled away to a licensed landfill is going to cost somewhere between 7 and 10 million dollars,” says Washburn.
Washburn says for a town with a population of 3300, this amount of debt is way more than they can handle alone.
“That’s more money that this city can actually afford in 30 years or possibly even 50 years.”
Washburn says additional public assistance from the federal government is their first step.
“We need it to get all of this cleaned up and our community back where it’s livable once again.”
Despite the city being in desperate need of more assistance, morale is high.
Washburn says, “It hasn’t been division, all these dividing things that we see such as politics and race, and all those other things. Everybody’s a brother in arms as we’ve gone through this.”
And he tells his community to stay positive as they trek through their journey to recovery.
“Keep your heads up. We’re going to build back. We’re going to be better than we were and we’re going to be stronger than we were before the storm.”
Washburn says the approval of public assistance for Dresden is still under consideration and all they can do is wait.
Individual assistance is available for twelve counties. To see if you are eligible, visit www.disasterassistance.gov or call 1-800-621-3362.