CALLOWAY COUNTY, KY — Two women in Calloway County, Kentucky, were arrested after authorities say they were found with more than a fourth of a pound of raw fentanyl powder. The incident reflects a growing number of fentanyl-related criminal cases in western Kentucky.
The women, Jennifer Robinson and Jessalyn Redmon, were arrested Monday at an apartment complex in Murray.
Local officials say it's important to be aware of the drug's impacts, especially when it comes to addiction.
Numbers from the Drug Enforcement Administration indicate the amount of fentanyl the women allegedly had could have killed about 57,000 people.
Two milligrams of Fentanyl is considered a potentially lethal dose.
We spoke with two local sheriff's departments about the issue and what asked what you can do to help lessen the drug's impact in your community.
Calloway County Deputy Marian Cosgrove says Monday's arrests are likely far from the last fentanyl related cases the sheriff's office will handle.
"This is never ending," Cosgrove says. "All we can do is our very best to hold these people accountable and to seize as much fentanyl and everything else that we can to try and put a dent in the drug world."
Detective Snapper Seaton works a county over in Graves County. He says operations like this one have a ripple effect.
"Thousands, I mean tens of thousands of lives were saved by taking that off the street," Seaton says. "I mean, that amount of Fentanyl is huge, and kudos to Calloway County."
But the fight isn't over. Fentanyl cases have become more prevalent through western Kentucky.
In October of 2022, a man died and a woman was hospitalized from an overdose in Graves County.
Seaton says, in general, drugs can be the root of many issues.
"The thefts, the burglaries, the domestics, the assaults, all that usually stems from some type of drug being mixed up in that, so I mean, what people can do that is easy to do is be there for your family, talk to them about it," Seaton says.
Cosgrove says this all starts with education kids on practical skills and steering them away from drug use.
"The thing we really need to educate them on is proper decision making, confident communication, how to stop bullying, how to stand up for yourself, who are the people I can go to when I need help, how do I end my childhood trauma so I don't have to rely on other things to ease my pain later in life," Cosgrove says.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say every day, more than 150 people overdose on synthetic opioids like fentanyl.
The organization also say if you think someone is overdosing, call 911. Give the person naloxone to counteract the overdose, if it's available. Try to keep the person awake and breathing. Lay them on their side to prevent choking, and stay with them until emergency assistance arrives.