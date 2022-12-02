GRAVES COUNTY, KY - It's a nationwide drug problem that's a real issue in the Local 6 region.
We're talking about an uptick recently in the number of local drug arrests involving Fentanyl - a drug with deadly consequences.
In 2021, the CDC reported more than 107,000 people in the U.S. died of drug overdoses and poisonings.
67% of those deaths involved synthetic opioids like Fentanyl.
Locally, there have been a string of recent arrests.
We talked to the Graves County Sheriff's Office.
They said they made their first Fentanyl-related drug arrest this fall.
While it seems like a far-off problem to some, Sheriff Jon Hayden says it has become a local issue and people need to take steps to combat it.
In early October, the Graves County Sheriff's Office found five suspects involved in a supply chain of Fentanyl.
One man died from Fentanyl poisoning.
Another person overdosed but survived after being hospitalized.
Sheriff Jon Hayden with the Graves County Sheriff's Office says the Fentanyl problem is present right here in western Kentucky.
"Made its way into our part of the United States," said Hayden. "It's finally reached our region. Some of the counties in the Purchase Area saw this a few months before we did."
The Graves County Sheriff's Office isn't the only law enforcement agency investigating Fentanyl drug cases.
Just on Monday, the McCracken County Sheriff's Office arrested two people during a drug investigation at a Paducah hotel.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff's office says detectives found 100 Fentanyl pills along with marijuana and money, which they believe the people got through illegal drug trafficking.
Hayden says it's key to let people know about the impacts of the drug.
"It's important, extremely important, to get the dangers out, the information about how dangerous this drug is, that people are dying, daily from Fentanyl poisoning," said Hayden. "They do not know what they're taking."
If you're struggling with substance abuse issues, Hayden says you can reach out to law enforcement.
They can put you in the right direction.
"There's nowhere else for you to turn and you want to seek help for your drug addiction problem, you can turn yourself into the Kentucky State Police," said Hayden. "You can turn yourself into our agency. I know the McCracken County Sheriff's Office has a similar program. We will take you, any law enforcement agency will take you to a drug rehab facility or make arrangements to get you somewhere."