MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — The fifth annual Preston Cope Classic Wiffle Ball Tournament was held Saturday to remember Preston Cope, who was killed in the 2018 Marshall County High School shooting.
Hundreds of community members came out to enjoy a day of games and a silent auction.
Brian and Teresa Cope had hoped for 50 teams to sign up this year. They reached 51 total teams and said they hope next year will bring in even more.
"I know Preston is smiling down today, and it's just a beautiful day," said Brian Cope.
The Copes have given out 84 scholarships to Marshall County seniors, thanks to events like the tournament.
"We just wanna be able to give back to the community and give back to the kids and just a little piece of Preston to go along with that," said Brian.
Preston's parents say they chose wiffle ball because it was one of Preston's favorite pastimes.
"It wasn't about the winning it was the having fun," said Teresa.
Brinson Ibendahl and Tripp Freeman, who played in the tournament, shared their favorite parts of playing.
"Just hitting home runs," said Freeman.
"Having different competitions cause you know like it's — it's a topic that you can talk about at school on Monday, and it's just fun to like play and just see what happens," said Ibendahl.
During the event, Preston's parents got a surprise of their own — they were given a baseball, signed by Preston himself.
"It's a treasure it's a memento and we're so blessed and thankful to have that. It meant the world to us," said Brian.
The Cope's favorite part of the day was the happiness they saw around them.
"Seeing the laughter and the kids and everybody smiling and just enjoying life enjoying life because that's what it's about," said Brian.
The Copes will also hold a golf tournament in April.