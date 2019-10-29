LEXINGTON, KY— Another heated debate between current Governor Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear took place in Lexington on Monday.
They faced off in the fourth of five gubernatorial debates. Monday's debate was hosted by KET.
The candidates discussed issues including state pension and gambling.
Beshear defended his plan to legalize casino gambling in order to generate money for pensions.
While, Bevin called the plan a "pipe dream" and questioned Beshear on the amount of money it would generate in yearly revenues.
Bevin says he does not regret anything he said about educators.
Beshear has made education the corner stone of his campaign and said he won't sign a bill into law unless it puts education first. He also said Bevin needs to apologize to teachers.
"After calling them thugs, after calling them ignorant. After saying they caused the sexual assault of minors for simply coming to the capitol and standing up for public education, yes they deserve an apology," Beshear said. "And to still be sitting here, eight days before an election, saying he regrets none of it, shows you why he can no longer serve as governor."
Beshear also questioned Bevin about his comments on people committing suicide in casinos.
"There are many things that my opponent has said that I have said. I have made comments about people behaving in ways that are reprehensible that weren't said about teachers," Bevin said. "They're said about people protesting businesses and such and people like Andy Beshear immediately conflated that to say that and out lie about that these were said about educators. I have tremendous respect for educators."
The fifth and final debate will be held on Tuesday, hosted by WLWT and Northern Kentucky University.
The election is Tuesday, Nov. 5.