Local 6 Super Shredder

Now you have the chance to get rid of those old documents safely and securely without risking identity theft.

WPSD Local 6 will be hosting “Super Shredder Thursday” events at area locations throughout 2019.

Each Super Shredder is held from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Check back often to find out when we’ll be in your area.

If your business would like to sponsor a Super Shredder event, contact Kyle Hayden at sales@wpsdlocal6.com for more information.

Shredding Table 2019

Date Sponsor Location
4/11/2019 Signet Federal Credit Union 1560 Lowes Drive Murray, KY
4/25/2019 Lake Chem Community Federal Credit Union 4822 US Highway 62 Calvert City, KY
5/9/2019 SIU Credit Union 704 East 5th St. Metropolis, IL
6/20/2019 Fredonia Valley Bank 226 Commerce St. Eddyville, KY
7/11/2019 SIU Credit Union 2809 Outer Drive Marion, IL
10/3/2019 CFSB Southside location 2550 Irvin Cobb Drive Paducah, KY
10/17/2019 SIU Credit Union 395 North Giant City Road Carbondale, IL