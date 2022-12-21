BENTON, KY — When trying to keep your house warm this winter, it's important to do so safely. Home fires caused by space heaters are very common as temperatures drop.
The Benton, Kentucky, Fire Department has already seen two fires in relation to electrical and space heater incidents in the past two weeks.
A home engulfed by flames, memories lost and a home that now barely stands, all to stay warm. "When you pull up, is all you see is flames. You'll see flames, and normally flames and heavy smoke. And that's caused from a small space heater," says Benton Fire Chief Harry Green.
This home burned because of an unattended space heater. After more than a decade working with the Benton Fire Department, Green has seen many fires like it. "It doesn't matter the size. You know, even a small space heater pulls a lot of amps through your electrical system, so if you've got it on a long extension cord that causes that cord to get very hot, and normally that's where your issue comes from," says Green.
According to The National Fire Protection Association, more then 80% of winter fires are caused by space heaters.
McCracken County Emergency Management Director Rob Estes says there are other things you can do to keep your home warm.
"Close doors that you're not going to use, make sure that you're well insulated, go around and see where your light sockets are and see if you're losing heat in that area. Your windows, check all your windows and your doors, and make sure that you have good seals attached," he says.
Disposing of your Christmas tree is also very important once the holiday season ends. When throwing it out, make sure all lights are taken off and put away properly.
While your tree is still up, it's also important that you make sure to unplug the lights before going to sleep for the night and before leaving your home.
Additionally, it's good to double check your surge protectors to make sure you aren't overworking them when lighting a path for Santa.