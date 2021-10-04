It is Fire Prevention Week, a time to remind you that it's better to be proactive than reactive.
Kentucky firefighters and State Farm agents put together a message that they want to share with you to save your life and the lives of others.
The message is "Learn the sounds of fire safety."
Its purpose is to educate you about the different sounds that smoke and carbon monoxide alarms make.
Fire alarm sounds
The National Fire Protection Association says when an alarm makes a continuous set of three loud beeps that means there is smoke and or fire. You are told to get out, call 9-1-1, and stay outside.
A single chirp every 30 or 60 seconds means the battery is low, so your batteries must be changed,
If you don't run into this issue, change the batteries in your detectors every six months, and replace all smoke alarms when they are 10-years-old.
Smoke alarms for those with sensory or physical disabilities
There are also smoke alarms and alert devices that alert people who are deaf or hard of hearing. These devices include strobe lights that flash to alert people when the smoke alarm sounds.
There are also pillow or bed shakers designed to work with your smoke alarm that can be purchased and installed.
The campaign
Fire prevention week runs from October 3-9.
More than 90 fire departments, their local State Farm agents, and the NFPA teamed up for this campaign.
If you would like more information, visit the National Fire protection Association website.