MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — The McCracken County Fiscal Court voted unanimously Monday to fund the addition of dash camera systems for the McCracken County Sheriff's Office.
The purpose of new technology is to protect deputies and citizens alike.
One will be installed in every McCracken County Sheriff's Office patrol vehicle.
The dash cameras will record alongside body cameras the department already uses.
Deputies said the new equipment is safer for everyone in the county.
McCracken County Judge Executive Craig Clymer said initially, it wasn’t an easy decision to make.
There was a lot of back and forth, because the new system will cost taxpayers hundreds of thousands of dollars.
Ultimately, county leaders decided a safer community is worth the price.
A picture is worth a thousand words. It's a saying McCracken County Sgt. Ryan Burrow thinks is outdated.
“The way society has progressed, it's almost more of a, 'If it's not on video, it didn't happen,” said Burrow.
To document everything, the sheriff's office is now getting dash cams. The department already uses body cameras.
“We're all human, but sometimes things get embellished, or people take offense to things, feel slighted, whatever. The body cam helps level that playing field,” Burrow said.
Also outdated, Clymer said, are the old methods of policing.
“You can't just, anymore, just arm a person with a gun and a badge and expect them to do the job with all of the intricacies,” Clymer said.
Video evidence will hold deputies and the public accountable.
“You can see the person roll through that stop sign. Or, in a pursuit, you can see that individual taking actions, putting themselves or others in danger and us trying to stop that from happening,” Burrow said.
It's a pricey investment, at $397,129.20 in taxpayer money, but Clymer says it is money well spent.
“It's going toward law enforcement and keep them safe, so they're secure in their homes and as they go about. That's a, overall, that's a small price to pay,” Clymer said.
In addition to safety, it provides another level of transparency, which Burrow said should help build a stronger relationship between deputies and the community.
“It helps to confirm that I'm doing what I need to do the way I need to do it. You know, it keeps everybody honest,” Burrow said.
The contract for the body camera system was also extended at Monday’s meeting.
Both the body and dash cam system contracts are with the Axon.
Burrow said the sheriff's office will also use dash cam recordings for training purposes.
That will give deputies a chance to see real-life scenarios play out and give them the ability to determine better approaches to different situations.
Also discussed in the meeting is the disbursement of $180,000 in opioid abatement funding. Commission leaders tabled handing out those funds to recipient organizations. They want to discuss lump sums instead of annual payments. One of those recipients, Lifeline Recovery Center, is set to get $10,000 every year for the next four years or one lump sum of $40,000.
Either way, Lifeline Executive Director Ashley Miller said they already have a plan for the money.
"The grant dollars will be going to help staff and the required training that LRC does each and every year, so that's was the ultimate goal behind our request," she said.
Clymer said he believes the decision to do one lump sum will only benefit the recipients.
"They can maybe do bigger projects they don't have to wait maybe have to finance something that they wouldn't have to finance if we go ahead and give them the money," said Clymer.
Other organizations receiving the funds include the Purchase District Health Department, receiving a total of $100,000, and Four Rivers Behavioral Health receiving a total of $40,000.