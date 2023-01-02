PADUCAH — The new year means new resolutions, and that can include fitness goals, nutrition, reading... the list goes on.
But can these initiatives last for the long term?
One fitness expert says yes — but it comes with a price.
"I think there's a big emotional slingshot that happens from maybe poor choices that happens during the holidays or high stress during the holiday so it's kind of like instead of thinking in a long term range of many years, they look at it, I want to feel better now," said Romanak.
He says he gets an influx of phone calls from people in February and March after the beginning of the new year.
They're typically callers who are burned out from going to the gym.
For Romanak, he says the biggest challenge to completing New Year's resolutions is inside each one of us. But he says it's about consistency and small, incremental steps toward growth.
"It's just human nature to want to take the path of least resistance and kind of avoid sacrifices," said Romanak. "I also think it's our nature to want to feel better quicker."
According to a poll in 2021 by the Economist, about 7% of people made New Year's resolutions about exercising.
20% made resolutions about losing weight.