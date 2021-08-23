(CNN) -- Residents and rescuers in Middle Tennessee are working feverishly Monday to find about 25 people still missing following a flash flood Saturday that left at least 21 people dead.
Among those killed were 7-month-old twins, Humphreys County Emergency Management Agency spokesperson Gray Collier told CNN on Monday. Details about the infants' deaths were not immediately available.
"We've experienced a devastating loss of life," Waverly Police and Fire Chief Grant Gillespie said during a Sunday afternoon news conference.
Local officials have expressed shock since rain inundated the region Saturday, sweeping away people, homes and vehicles as residents tried to escape the rushing water. The flooding damaged infrastructure, schools, homes and other facilities in Waverly, Gillespie said.
The number of people missing continues to fluctuate as names get added to the list while others are reported safe, Collier said. The resumption of cell phone service has helped whittle the list of missing from 45, Gillespie said.
"We need patience and prayers," Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis said, adding people should stay out of the area as they continue their operations.
Rescue and recovery efforts "will go on until we account for all missing Tennesseans," state emergency management agency Director Patrick Sheehan said.
"It's pretty devastating on the ground," Sheehan explained, adding, "We're going to see mostly recovery efforts at this point rather than rescue efforts."
Among the dead is a foreman who worked on Loretta Lynn's ranch in Humphreys County, a Facebook statement from the country music legend said Sunday. Wayne Spears was the longtime foreman her property, the statement said.
"There are no words at the ranch today ... only tears. Our ranch family is our family," Lynn said in her Facebook post. "He took such good care of things here on the ranch for us. He's one of us and the whole Lynn family Is heartbroken. Please pray for his precious family and friends."
The Tennessee Health Department confirmed 16 deaths so far, Sheehan said, noting that the discrepancy with the toll reported by local authorities owes to the health department's strict process for validating deaths.
Water was flooding homes within minutes, governor says
Seventeen inches of rain fell in a 24-hour period on McEwen, a town in Humphreys County, said Krissy Hurley, warning coordination meteorologist for the National Weather Service in Nashville. Once that rainfall total is made official, it will be a new state record, she said.
"We were getting rainfall rates of 3 inches per hour for three hours straight," Hurley said. "It's an unheard-of, astronomical type of statistic to see after the fact."
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee surveyed the flood damage Sunday in Humphreys County and called it "a very tragic and difficult situation." He cited a different rainfall total.
The large amount of rain that fell -- a record 14 inches, according to the governor -- created "devastating flooding in the community" and a "tremendous loss of life," Lee said.
Lee spoke with survivors of the flooding and was shocked to hear how quickly their situation became dire, he said.
"They would see water in their yard and then within minutes it was coming into their home," Lee said, adding residents went from "seeing floodwaters rise to not being able to escape their homes."
Lee described the aftermath as tragic: "Homes washed off their foundations, cars strewn about the community. It is a devastating picture of loss and heartache," he said.
First responders, including the National Guard, will remain on the scene as search and rescue operations continue, the governor said.
"What we do know is that it's incredibly difficult, and our hearts and our prayers need to be for these communities, for those folks in that community, many of them who have suffered not only the loss of their homes and their property but the loss of family members and friends," Lee said.
Sheriff describes pain of not being able to help everyone
As emergency responders tried Saturday night to get into the flood zone, their effort was complicated by downed phone lines and washed-out roads, said Davis, the Humphreys County sheriff.
He likened it to the feeling of a mother not being able to reach her child.
"Knowing that you have people that stayed that can't get help ... I have people floating down the creek that nobody can get to, and nobody can help. It hurts. It hurts," he said, holding back tears.
Waverly Mayor Buddy Frazier said the loss of life is unlike anything the town has ever experienced.
"I've been around a long time, and I've been through a lot of events here and this one really took me back," Frazier said. "This is bad, this is bad: the number of people it affected the number of lives lost."