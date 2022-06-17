PADUCAH — Only a little over 2,800 tickets remain for this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, and another prize deadline is approaching fast.
Local 6's Mike Mallory was at the Dream Home Thursday to tell us about some new artwork at the home representing a longstanding tradition for the giveaway.
That tradition? Signing the floor of the new home. Shaw Flooring out of Georgia does the floors for every Dream Home in the nation — all 40-plus of them. And when the beautiful hardwoods are laid down, they'll go over the subflooring, which is decorated with signatures and messages of hope, love and prayer from St. Jude families, contractors, sponsors and others.
Once the flooring is finished and the home is decorated, you'll be able to see the home for yourself as we return to normal, pre-pandemic style open house events.
We're happy to tell you that next month — with the first day being July 23 — you'll be able to tour the home. By then, the hardwood floors will have been laid and the home will be staged with furniture from Creative Interiors.
"Good to finally feel like we're coming out of all that," Zach Harris with Creative Interiors says about returning to normal open houses for the Dream Home. "And it's just great to have opportunities and continue to grow. We're just thankful and blessed."
Click here to buy your ticket or call 1-800-382-8604. Get your ticket by 11:59 p.m. Friday night and you'll be eligible to win a $10,000 bedroom suite from creative interiors.
For details about this year's St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway, visit wpsdlocal6.com/community/dream-home.