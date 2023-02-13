PADUCAH — As inflation persists, the need for food assistance is up locally. And donations don't seem to be keeping up.
Donations from the 2022 Paducah Christmas in the Park light display went out to food banks on Friday. The amount collected was similar to the amount raised the previous year, but food banks say they have more mouths to feed.
This bulk supply is much needed right now for nonprofits like the Salvation Army and Family Service Society.
Both organizations say it's been a struggle to keep shelves stocked.
But with more people asking for help, what would typically last five to eight months will likely only get them through March.
A can of soup, a box of cereal and a bottle of water are just some of what was inside the 14 bins of food donated to Paducah's Family Service Society from the Christmas in the Park donation drive.
Family Service Society Executive Director Candace Woleben says it's the bulk of their yearly inventory.
“They generally help really stock our shelves and hold us over through one of the tougher parts of the year,” Woleben says.
Typically, sorting through the bins and separating the cans by the food they contain is the hardest part of the Christmas in the Park process. This year, the hard part is making sure those donations stretch just as far.
Usually, they can stretch all of this into the summer.
“The difference is this year we've already went through half of those bins, put it on the shelves in our food pantry and most of it’s already gone already,” says Woleben.
Despite the big donation, many of the shelves inside the pantry are bare or low on supply.
Woleben says it's hard not to be concerned they won't have the means to help those in need.
Last year was all about stepping out on faith, hoping community support would fill the gap.
“That's what happened. We've had exactly what we needed. We've been able to give folks what they needed, and we're going into 2023 hoping the same,” Woleben says.
So they're calling on you.
At the food pantry, a little goes a long way.
“If that's all you can buy is one jar of peanut butter, that's still one more jar we are able to provide to somebody,” Woleben says.
In 2022, Family Service Society spent three times more on food they provide to households.
That's proportional to the 300% increase in people asking for food assistance.
Paducah Cooperative Ministry and St. Vincent de Paul also received food from Paducah Christmas in the Park.
All four organizations that benefited are asking for volunteers to help them sort and prep the large donation.