Households across Kentucky are seeing a median decrease of $210 in SNAP benefits after the state legislature voted to end the COVID-19 state of emergency back in March. Now, food pantries are preparing to see more people coming in for help.
Pantries have already seen elevated numbers since April. Numbers have jumped because of inflation, and food pantries have been preparing for busy summer months when families come in for extra help.
With the drop in SNAP benefits, they're expecting those numbers to be even higher.
Michael Wilson is a Vietnam War veteran with a disability. He’s on a fixed income.
On the 17th of every month, Wilson receives $250 worth of SNAP benefits and plans his trip to the grocery store.
“I got up yesterday morning to call to make sure what my balance was, and come to find out we're down to $20,” Wilson says.
With fixed income and specific dietary needs because of his disabilities, Wilson is heartbroken by the change in benefits.
“It's just like boom — we pulled the rug out from under you all at one time. $230 is a lot of money,” says Wilson.
This is the reality for many people in Kentucky this month.
Family Service Society Executive Director Candace Woleben says many are making their way to food pantries to make ends meet.
“We're seeing the number increase now, and I'm anticipating it being as many as 300 to 350 a month,” Woleben says.
They're looking for community support to be able to support all the new families.
“We've had some low shelves on some items for a month or so now, so we're working hard to try to raise more money to make sure we can keep these shelves stocked,” says Woleben.
A food pantry is Wilson’s next step. He worries how long pantries will be able to keep up.
“Very grateful that they're out there, but you know there's so many people and so many plates at the table,” says Wilson.
Wilson says he received no notice that his benefits were changing. He's in the process of trying to increase his monthly total.
Family Service Society is always accepting donations. While all donations are welcome, they prefer dry goods, like pastas, beans, and grains that can help stretch meals.
For more information on Family Service Society, visit fsspaducah.com or call 270-443-4838. The nonprofit is located at 827 Joe Clifton Drive in Paducah. Its hours are 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.