Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 6 PM CST THURSDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 1 to 3 inches and ice accumulations of a light glaze possible. Highest totals are expected near the Tennessee state line. * WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri, western Kentucky and southern Illinois. * WHEN...From noon today to 6 PM CST Thursday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening and morning commutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...On-going impacts from the previous winter storm may add to the impacts from this event. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. &&