PADUCAH — Monday, former employees came forward with accusations about a bed bug problem at Paducah Area Transit System, but the director says it’s not true. It’s confirmed that the Purchas District Health Department in McCracken County is investigating after complaints.
A former PATS bus driver says she was shocked when she got word of possible bed bugs inside the downtown bus station. She tells me PATS did not put the proper measures in place to stop the spread while she was employed there or after.
"I was told that they were doing their own sense of contact tracing and using the sprays and that they had closed the smoking room to be, I guess, fumigated and they had sprayed it or used foggers of bombers or some type of over-the-counter product," she says.
Current employees shared photos of over-the-counter bed bug spray being used at PATS. The former employee conformed they used that while she was there, too. At one point she says management accused her of bringing in the bed bugs, so she quit. I spoke with two employees on the phone who shared her concerns.
"Since I left on Thursday, I've been in contact with a couple employees. I've recently learned that the infestation has in fact moved to at least one bus that we know of," she says.
PATS Director Arthur Boykin admits the transit system has had run-ins with bed bugs in buses before. But he denies there's an infestation in the employee common space.
"I know the genesis of the complaint. It is one disgruntled employee who thought we were necessarily saying she had bad personal hygiene because we went in to say ‘You reported that you had this, and so want you to get checked out,’" Boykin says.
Boykin also says bed bug exposure is bound to happen when working with the public, and when it does, they take the proper precautions. "We have a professional company that comes in and treats our facilities for pests as well as any other nuisances that might happen," he says.
He says PATS don't use any over-the-counter bed bug sprays and the former employee has the wrong idea. "Right now, we spray all the time, but we’re spraying for the COVID virus. We try to do that on a daily basis because we never know who has the virus and who doesn't," says Boykins.
After Boykins said PATS didn't use the spray, he said he only gave employees the spray to clean their personal workspace.