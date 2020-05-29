PADUCAH — After years of speculation, Paducah is finally getting answers on the disappearance of David Boggs. It's a story we've been following since 2018, with 13,000 of you tuning into our live stream of the Paducah Police Department's news conference on the briefing Thursday.
Boggs, the former executive director of Barbecue on the River, was arrested Thursday morning near Columbia, South Carolina. Police have been investigating since his sudden disappearance in November 2018.
Police say that disappearance, along with theft charges Boggs faces, all stems from a social media scam. Police say in the summer of 2018, Boggs sent an inappropriate picture over an app. Boggs was then told he sent that inappropriate picture to a minor — and the person Boggs sent the picture to began to extort him for thousands of dollars. Authorities say the person Boggs sent the picture to was not actually a minor.
A detective later found that Boggs was allegedly writing checks to himself from the Barbecue on the River operating account to pay the person blackmailing him. Police say Boggs stole almost $25,000 from Barbecue on the River, and paid the person blackmailing him almost $50,000.
He was known for his work with Barbecue On The River, but after being on the run for 18 months, David Boggs is now in custody.
"They learned that Mr. Boggs had left all of his personal possessions at his apartment, including his keys, his wallet, and his cell phone. Boggs had also left a handwritten note indicating he may commit suicide," Paducah Police Chief Brian Laird said.
It all started on November 4, 2018, when Paducah Police started looking into Boggs' disappearance.
Not long after the investigation started, the trail went cold. Boggs was then placed on a missing persons list.
A vigil was held for in January 2019, praying for Boggs' return. For more than a year, nothing was heard from him. However, last month, police received a clue in the mail. It was a medical bill sent to his apartment on Broadway Street in Paducah.
"It seemed like Mr. Boggs might be alive, and living in the South Carolina area," Police Chief Laird said.
Soon after, detectives began checking social media pages and tracked him down to Columbia, South Carolina. Boggs was done running and was ready to explain where he'd been and why.
"Mr. Boggs admitted that he had taken the money from the barbecue on the river to pay the scammers. He told detectives that the day that he went missing, he had walked the Greenway Trail here in Paducah, and spent the night in the woods. The next morning, he said that he walked to a truck stop at I-24 at exit 3, and began hitchhiking trying to get to Florida. Ultimately he ended up in South Carolina, where he spent the next 6 months living in the woods," Laird said.
Boggs is currently in jail and a community that was left asking questions is now getting their answers.
"It's never necessarily a good day when someone goes to jail, but I think for the community to have resolution to this, and to know that Mr. Boggs is alive, and that it wasn't, you know he didn't go off and harm himself, no one else harmed him," Laird said. "Basically he was on the run for what he had done."
Boggs is currently still in South Carolina. He's been booked at the Lexington County Detention Center.
Laird says Boggs will be extradited back to Paducah and go to the McCracken County Jail in the next two weeks.