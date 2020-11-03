MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY -- A McCracken County Judge sentenced former Barbecue on the River Executive Director, David Boggs, to eight years in jail Monday on charges of theft by unlawful taking.
This comes as Boggs stole more than $29,000 from Barbecue on the River.
Boggs' sister and pastor spoke on his behalf Monday in court. They asked for his case to be probated. The judge denied that request.
Boggs spoke to the court today as well. He said he is embarrassed for his actions and showed remorse for his actions as well.
He said he has failed his friends and all members of Barbecue on the River and that he is sorry for what he did.
The judge said the court considered probation for Boggs, but that imprisonment is necessary.
The judge also said a disposition of probation would "unduly depreciate the seriousness of his crime."
