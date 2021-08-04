PADUCAH — Former colleagues and friends are remembering the life of longtime WPSD-TV reporter and anchor Sam Burrage, who died Monday at the age of 75.
Burrage worked in broadcasting for 35 years, and was a trailblazer in the television news industry when he first entered the scene.
"Sam was the first Black American that was ever in the market as far as a reporter or anchor. Sam prided himself very much in that fact, and that continued to show his pride in what he did for the remainder of his career," former WPSD-TV General Manager John Williams said.
In the 1960s, Burrage began working at WPSD-TV in the film room. In 1971, Sam began his on-camera career for the station after he finished a journalism training program at Columbia University.
"We felt it was time for the Black community to have a voice at the station, and the other stations had not chosen to do that yet so we wanted to be first if we could. And I think Sam Livingston and Fred Paxton recognized his possibilities, and Sam jumped at the opportunity and worked extremely hard to get to be a good reporter, and then finally an anchor," Williams said.
Burrage will be remembered in the Local 6 area for his segments "People Beat" and "Burrage's Bag," which displayed his charming personality and unique storytelling techniques.
"In my opinion, Burrage's Bag was probably the most popular television segment in the history of Channel 6," Williams said.
Whether the story featured a young teen with a massive knife collection, a retiree who whittled wood into animal sculptures, or a fiddler who entertained patrons at a country grocery store, Sam Burrage had the ability to showcase both talent and personality.
And as former WPSD-TV employee Charlie Katterjohn can attest, Sam was very much afraid of snakes.
"I remember one time when they brought a boa constrictor into Romper Room. And after Romper Room was over, they wanted to take it back to news department to show the the newsroom the boa constrictor snake. When we walked in with the boa constrictor snake, Sam immediately bolted up on top of his desk to get away from it," Katterjohn said.
Former WPSD-TV reporter and anchor Amy Watson said her heart is with Sam's family during this difficult time, and that he was just as genuine in person as he was on television.
"Every time I went out on a story, the one person people asked me about was Sam. They wanted to know if he was as nice and as fun as he seemed on TV, and I can tell you absolutely yes," Watson said.
Former WPSD-TV anchor Ron Beaton witnessed first hand Sam's passion in telling other people's stories.
"He loved people. He could bring out great stories and bring out the best in other folks. He was great at learning and listening and telling their stories," Beaton said.
Former WPSD-TV meteorologist Lew Jetton said he will always remember Sam's love of golf.
"He was one of a kind of the golf course just like he was one of a kind off the golf course. You always knew when Sam made a birdie or something like that, because you could hear him, that laugh, that howl, all the way across the golf course," Jetton said.
"Sam was just genuine, and Sam was Sam. And that's kind of unusual in today's world. Sam was the same person off camera as he was on camera. He was caring about you and caring about his family. He was just a darn genuine person," Williams said.
"He was level headed, he was funny, his laughter was infectious and he was a tremendous idea guy," Katterjohn added.
Beaton reflected that most people who worked with Sam or knew him well will never forget his smile and laugh.
"People loved him. He had the big smile, the big laugh," Beaton said.
Visitation and funeral service details are being finalized. When that information is provided we will update this story.
Since learning of Burrage's passing, we've been looking back on some of our favorite "Burrage's Bag" and "People Beat" segments.
Here's a "People Beat" on a local man's art and gift of woodcarving.
Here's a great feature from the early '80s on a grocery store in Carlisle County.