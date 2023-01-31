MARSHALL COUNTY, KY — A former bookkeeper faces criminal charges after hundreds of thousands of dollars were stolen from a local volunteer fire department.
Kentucky State Police investigators say Stacey Cornwell is responsible for taking cash and using the department's credit card. Cornwell was hired as the bookkeeper for the Fairdealing-Olive Fire Department in 2018.
According to Cornwell's grand jury charges, she took $139,500 in cash and made $111,000 worth of purchases on the department's credit card.
Cornwell is facing charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition of between $10,000 and $1 million and fraudulent use of a credit card involving greater than $10,000.
A KSP detective testified that Cornwell starting using money from the fire department's accounts shortly after she started working there. We went to the department to try to speak with someone about the incident, but no one was there. We're still unsure if any of the money has been recovered, and whether or not it was taxpayer money or funds donated to the department.
Louisville-based attorney Mo Byrne, a Kentucky Fire Service legal expert, says Kentucky's volunteer fire protection districts, like Fairdealing's, are some of the most regulated in the state.
"Every month the board has to approve past expenditures and future expenditures. If there's an indication, like is alleged here, obviously an immediate investigation if there's indications of impropriety, of course with law enforcement and with the state auditor," Byrne said.
If a department is budgeted for more than $500,000 a year, Byrne says it's required to have an independent audit done. If the department isn't that large, they're still required to report their financial data.
"Even without the audit, they have to file financial reports every year, every year," Byrne said. "So, if there were funds misapplied, then something was missing."
Cornwell could face five to 10 years behind bars per charge, if she's convicted. She's set to be arraigned in Marshall County Circuit Court on Feb. 14.