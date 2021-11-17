Former Kentucky Congressman Larry J. Hopkins has died.
Hopkins, a Murray State alum, was elected in 1978 to serve Kentucky’s Sixth Congressional District. He served until 1993. Hopkins was also a ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee.
"I was saddened to learn of the passing of my friend, former Representative Larry Hopkins, who proudly served the people of Central Kentucky at each level of local, state, and federal government," said Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell. "Larry had an independent voice, allowing him to overcome partisan rancor to make friends on both sides of the political aisle. He was a premier legislator in both Frankfort and Washington and will be missed by all of his former colleagues."
Hopkins had served in the Marine Corps before beginning his career in politics. Hopkins served as the Fayette County Clerk and in the Kentucky State House of Representatives. He also ran for governor in 1991.
Hopkins was 88 years old.
Funeral arraignments have not been announced.