JACKSONVILLE, FL (WTLV-TV) — Local 6’s reporting staff has, of course, changed over the years. But you may remember Robert Bradfield. He worked here as a reporter and weekend anchor from 2010 to 2016.
He now works as a reporter at the NBC station in Jacksonville, Florida, and he recently had a health scare that may make you think twice if you experience similar symptoms.
This is the story his station reported about his experience, which left him grateful and healing.
“I woke up one morning, and could not walk to the bathroom. I sat on the edge of the bed for about 10 minutes trying to catch my breath,” Robert says.
When First Coast News reporter Robert Bradfield experienced shortness of breath last fall, he thought he might have COVID-19, but all three tests he took came back negative.
“There was a live shot near the end of September that I could not catch my breath. I physically I couldn't do it,” Robert recalls. “It was actually our boss, our news director, who called me and said ‘You don't look well.’”
Robert, like many people, ignored warning signs at first.
“I just I literally thought to myself ‘I can get over this,’” he says.
But on Oct. 1, he knew he needed help.
His parents took him to the hospital.
“Normal heart rate they told me was between 50 and 70 to 75. That's resting. And I was sitting down resting, but my heart was going 170 beats. And they said ‘Well, we need to take you to our main campus,” he says.
Robert was diagnosed with cardiomyopathy, a disease that stops the heart muscle from pumping blood efficiently. Robert's heart was only pumping at 20% of its capacity.
“The doctor came knocking and said ‘You have heart failure,’ and as a 33-year-old, you never you never think of that,” he says.
Robert also learned he had diabetes and atrial fibrillation – an irregular, rapid heartbeat.
“We even evaluated him for the possibility of whether he might need a heart transplant,” explains Dr. Naveen Bellum, Robert’s cardiologist.
Had he waited much longer to go to the hospital, Bellum says Robert might not be alive today; a stroke or heart attack was imminent
When he was finally sent home, his doctor ordered cardiac rehab three days a week.
He went to Memorial Hospital Jacksonville to rebuild his heart function and strength, working his way up to being able to run again
After a three-week hospital stay and a nearly five-month leave of absence from work, Robert was finally able to return to First Coast News in February.
“You don't take life for granted anymore, because when you're sitting there in the hospital room thinking ‘Do I need to plan my own funeral?’ or ‘Who's going to be invited to my funeral? What are they going to say?’ Your mind goes there, but you don't want it to.”
He says faith helped him along his road to recovery. “When you are allowed to wake up each morning, you know that He has had a hand in that,” Robert says.
His heart, once weakened, is now grateful and healing.
“I wanted to share my story to let people know that there's got to be other people out there that may be in my position. If they don't do something now, then the alternative is not being here,” Robert says.
Some of the warning signs for heart disease include weight gain, swelling in the legs and a lack of energy. Some of the risk factors include smoking, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, stress and obesity.