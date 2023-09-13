MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — A McCracken County Clerk's Office employee was fired after it was discovered the individual allegedly misappropriated funds within that agency.
At this time, it is not known how much money the former employee is accused of misappropriating, how that money was misappropriated and how the alleged crime was discovered.
Local 6 tried to ask those questions to prosecutors and investigators, but leaders either didn't respond or said they couldn't comment on the open investigation.
What is known is that the Kentucky Attorney General's Office and its Department of Criminal Investigations are looking into what happened.
The investigation began at the request of the clerk's office after it found out about the alleged misappropriation.
McCracken County Commonwealth Attorney Dan Boaz said the investigation could take some time.
In a statement to Local 6, Boaz said: "I'm going to guess it may be a matter of months. [The investigators] are extremely thorough. Maybe a month. We don't really know the depth of what's going on. Right now we just dove in the water and I don't know how deep it is."
Local 6 also reached out to McCracken County Attorney Cade Foster.
He said all the agencies are cooperating with the investigation.
We reached out to the Kentucky Attorney General's Office about the investigation, but we have not yet received a response.
Below is a letter McCracken County Clerk Jamie Huskey wrote announcing the investigation.