PADUCAH — Thirty years ago, McCracken County saw the beginning of one of its most interesting mystery cases. A man hopped a fence at Barkley Regional Airport and grabbed onto the wing of a plane. Shortly after, he fell hundreds of feet to his death. It took eight years to identify the man, who remained a John Doe in the meantime.
Former McCracken County Coroner Jerry Beyer spent a lot of time at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah while he was working the case.
"Probably not a week went by that I wasn't out here," Beyer said.
He often pondered the case throughout this time as coroner. In a 1994 interview with Local 6, Beyer detailed how the case always stayed in his open case files.
"Every day I open the file drawer of investigative reports, he's there. He's there where I can get ready access to him, but he has not been put away in a file cabinet to never be checked again," Beyer said.
Even 30 years later, he still reflects on the peculiar case.
"This never was a cold case, per se. This was a case that almost weekly I would make some investigation," Beyer said.
Shortly after John Doe's death, the McCracken County community held a funeral for him. People came out to remember a man they didn't know. As for the case, Beyer never had a lot of information to go on.
"He did not have any identification on him, but he was wearing warm clothes, he did have goggles in his pocket, he had a bear claw in his pocket," Beyer said.
Leads trailed off, and they were still no closer to finding out who John Doe was. Beyer said his fingerprints and dental records were put into a database, but they never had any hits on who John Doe could be. Beyer even went as far as printing flyers of John Doe's face and began handing them out.
"As I would travel on vacation, I took those brochures," Beyer said. "And I would give them to police officers and just say, 'Would you give them to your detectives and see if they could follow up?'"
He was not only motivated by identifying the unknown man, but also providing closure for a family he was certain was missing someone.
"I too knew that there was somebody out there looking for their young son," Beyer said. "And I wanted to help them solve that mystery."
There were still other questions that needed answers. Witnesses said John Doe was trying to trade a leather jacket to get a plane ticket to go out west. So the question remained: Why did he want to go out west so badly? That remained a mystery for a long time.
In 1992, the case appeared on an episode of “Unsolved Mysteries.” Despite having John Doe's case nationally televised, Beyer still had nothing concrete to go off of. Each anniversary of John Doe's death, Beyer would go out to Oak Grove Cemetery and lay a wreath down. That act is what led to John Doe being identified.
"The way that we found this was I came out here on the anniversary of his death just to get some more media coverage," Beyer said.
An article published by The Paducah Sun in 1998 written by Bill Bartleman, who now serves as a McCracken County commissioner, showed Beyer hanging the wreath near John Doe's burial site. It detailed Beyer's determination to find out who John Doe was.
"That particular article, the stepmother found that on the internet," Beyer said.
They were able to finally identify John Doe as Brian Stanley Duecker, who was originally from Cincinnati, Ohio. Duecker was a marathon runner who suffered from schizophrenia. He was identified on June 9, 1999.
"I immediately came out and put an identification marker up and brought a wreath out here to say, "Hey Brian we now know who you are and this is my way of saying I'm thinking of you,'" Beyer said.
Duecker's still buried at Oak Grove Cemetery in Paducah to this day. His tombstone's also been updated to show his name.
"They decided to leave him here," Beyer said. "Then they added the identification marker, or monument, on top of giving his name Brian Stanley Duecker and they felt like that this community cared for him as much as they cared for him."
Beyer said Duecker got to Paducah by hitchhiking. In the 1999 article in The Paducah Sun, it was reported notes had been found in Duecker's apartment in Cincinnati. They detailed Duecker's desire to go west to go mountain climbing. He also left behind a will in the apartment. Beyer served in the McCracken County Coroner's office for 34 years total. He said of all the cases he's worked on, Duecker's is one that stands out the most.