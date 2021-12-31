GRAVES COUNTY, KY — As hundreds work to recover from the quad-state tornado outbreak of Dec. 10-11, a place known as the Soccer Factory in Mayfield is getting a lot of attention from the sports world and beyond.
Local 6 went to Graves County Thursday to meet the coach known as "Chili."
Nothing more remains of the Soccer Factory but the foundation of the indoor field, some battered sports equipment and a lot of hope.
Luis Pardo, known to most as Chili, came to Mayfield 20 years ago to play soccer for Mid-Continent University.
He started a family and several businesses, and just over a year ago saw his dream of creating an indoor/outdoor soccer complex become a reality.
It became a place for the community and families to connect over their love of soccer, until the tornado almost three weeks ago blew it away.
He not only lost the field, but also his lot — Chili Motors, right across the street.
Pardo said it was his family's corner, not just his. Dozens of families and athletes of 'La Familia' called the Soccer Factory home.
"I mean it was like a dream come true," he said. "We were coming here every day, and it's something I always wanted. As soon as we opened the doors, the kids were waiting on the doorstep just to get in and start playing."
Up to 200 kids a week trained at the facility since opening just over a year ago. Pardo said the action was non-stop. That is, until Dec. 10. He said he knew something wasn't right.
"That day, like, the temperature was totally different. It was hot. It was muggy," he said. "The sounds here was quiet. There was no sounds, the little animals were so quiet. They knew something was coming."
He sent the kids home early, rode out the storm in his storm and couldn't believe it when he made it to town in the early hours of the morning.
"First you're in shock and you don't know if it's true." he said. "You don't know if it's something that is happening, you know it's hard to believe something you work for four years it's just gone in a matter of minutes."
The building was lost, but hope was not. He said the kids and soccer moms and dads started calling right away. So, he invited them to the field to begin rebuilding as a team. After they cleaned up the field, Pardo said the kids started up a game with a soccer ball they salvaged from the storm on the concrete slab that used to be their field.
"As soon as we finished cleaning it, they started playing a game right here," he said. "This was their main field. They were playing in the wood, in the glass pieces. They didn't care. They just started playing."
"The kids didn't cry until they saw Soccer Factory was gone," said Dana Wilson. She's just one of the soccer moms rallying around Chili and his family, creating fund raisers to see the Soccer Factory stand again.
"We need it so bad," said Wilson. "We need the Soccer Factory. Our town has suffered tremendously, We don't even recognize it. We need a good thing, we need some good. If anyone deserves good things to happen I really feel like it's Chili and his family, because they are sincerely good humans."
"One of the things I believe is that one day we can have nothing but that can change. We can teach the kids that this is life, that no matter what happens there is always someone who will want to help. I wanted to bring all the kids here after the storm because they wanted to come help, and I wanted them to look at it and see that our goal is to rebuild the Soccer Factory, that this was not the end of it," Pardo said.
If you want to help rebuild the Soccer Factory, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to raise funds for the project.