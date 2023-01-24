BENTON, KY — An agency that connects children and teens with foster families is hosting a blanket drive for foster children in Kentucky.
StepStone Family and Youth Services — which has locations in nine states, including Kentucky — has kicked off a Wrapped in Love winter blanket drive for children and teens in the foster system. The organization is collecting new and gently used blankets from Jan. 23 through Feb. 17 at locations across Kentucky.
The organization says it has been in Kentucky for 30 years, and some of the services it provides include foster care services, counseling, respite care, training for new foster parents and youth residential services.
In the Local 6 area, StepStone is in Benton, Kentucky. Blanket drop-off points for the Benton location include:
- StepStone Family & Youth Services at 78 Caky Drive in Benton.
- CFSB Benton (main) at 221 West 5th St. in Benton.
- A Good Thing at 514 Main St. in Murray.
- Buchheit of Murray at 700 North 12th St. in Murray.
- The Murray Bank at 405 South 12th St. in Murray.
- Phelps Farm and Home at 424 South 3rd St. in Paducah.
- Sara Gipson Realty at 140 North Friendship Road in Paducah.
StepStone is also in Bowling Green, Owensboro, Louisville, Richmond, Erlanger, Morehead and Prestonsburg. For a full list of drop-off locations throughout the state, click here.