MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY — After hours of witness testimony and jury deliberation, former McCracken County Jailer Tonya Ray's trial ended with sorrow and heart break for her, and her friends and family. The 12-person jury handed down a guilty verdict on the charge of perjury Ray faced for her testimony in former deputy jailer Ben Green's trial. Ray was crying and clinging to her husband after the verdict.
"It was devastating to Mrs. Ray to get the result we got today," says Defense attorney Thomas Clay.
Clay says they did not expect a guilty verdict.
"We had plea negotiations previously that would have resulted in no conviction, a diversion type of agreement. And Mrs. Ray rejected that, and I supported her in that rejection because I felt like we could get a better result if we put this in front of a jury," says Clay.
Ray took the stand during the trail, claiming she never meant to mislead anybody in her testimony in Green's case. That wasn't enough to sway then jury, though, which is what special prosecutor Rick Boling wanted.
"I believe she was guilty, so yes the outcome of this, I believe, was appropriate, and I think, again, the recommendation of the sentence is appropriate based on the totality of the circumstances," says Boling.
A nearly two-year legal ordeal for Ray is finally close to being over. She will be sentenced on March 12. The recommended sentence is one year in jail. Ray's actual sentence will ultimately be up to the judge.
