PADUCAH — Summer is usually a slow time for nonprofits to raise funds, and the pandemic adds even more uncertainty. But if you help now, local nonprofits can get up to an additional $100,000.
The Fred Paxton Challenge for Charities began on June 1 and runs through Aug. 31. During this three-month span, you can donate to one — or several — of the 24 participating nonprofits in McCracken County. Participating nonprofits include The Carson Center, Child Watch, Easterseals, Family Service Society, Lotus, Market House Theatre, Merryman House, Oscar Cross Boys and Girls Club, Paducah Cooperative Ministry, Paducah Public Schools Foundation, and many more.
The Community Foundation of West Kentucky will then match the donations raised, up to $10,000 for each organization, until $100,000 are given away.
"That match money, we make them put that into a permanent endowment fund in that nonprofit's name. So not only are they raising for today, they're raising money for tomorrow," said Tony Watkins, CEO of Community Foundation of West Kentucky.
This is the 19th annual Fred Paxton Challenge. Paxton, who passed away in April 2006, had served as board chairman of Paxton Media Group, which owns WPSD Local 6, the Paducah Sun and many other newspapers. The $100,000 that will be given away to non-profits are from an endowment fund that Paxton had set up.
"This money comes out of an endowment fund so the more money that that endowment fund earns, there is a potential for it to be more," explained Watkins. "Some years, it's less. Like the stock market recently took a hit so there may not be as much this year as there was last year. The last couple of years, we've been able to match it at 100% of what these organizations have raised. They love that. But in the years that it's not, we pro-rate it back a little bit so they might - instead of $10,000 maximum that we could put in - we might put $9,000 in. But still, it's a match that we put into their permanent endowment fund."
Watkins added that over its history, the Fred Paxton Challenge has raised more than $6 million.
One of the participating nonprofits of the Fred Paxton Challenge is Market House Theatre in downtown Paducah, which has been closed since mid-March because of the pandemic.
"The show generally must go on. But not if we're putting people in danger," said Ronda Gibson, development coordinator at Market House Theatre.
Gibson said the closure has led to the cancellation or postponement of more than 30 performances.
"If you figure that 38% of our budget comes form ticket sales, that can show you how important our individual donations and our sponsorships are to us," said Gibson. "So we rely heavily upon our local community."
Gibson said the closure has also disrupted the theater's educational programs, both on campus and at schools. Given the uncertain times, it's timely that the Fred Paxton Challenge has returned to help nonprofits.
"It's critical for us at this point to get that extra support. And we know that we'll be back to give you your money's worth," Gibson said.
If you would like to donate to nonprofits as part of the Fred Paxton Challenge, you can print a donor form at Community Foundation's website, cfwestky.org. The form includes a list of the participating nonprofits, as well as instructions on how to fill it out and where to send the donation to.
Alternatively, you can pick a form up from one of the participating non-profits.
You can also donate directly to your preferred nonprofit by visiting cfwestky.org, scroll down a bit, and click on one of the blue icons that has your non-profit's name. Watkins says a nonprofit needs to raise at least $2,500 to qualify for the matching money.
Gibson said there is no timetable yet on when Market House Theatre will reopen. With the responsibility of keeping both patrons and performers safe, the nonprofit is waiting for guidelines from the state. In the meantime, they do have creative programs that take place online and outdoors. Follow Market House Theatre's Facebook page for its latest programs.