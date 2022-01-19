PADUCAH — You can now sign up to have free, at-home COVID-19 tests delivered to your home through President Joe Biden's program.
Jan. 19 is the first official day households can order the free at-home COVID-19 tests. The process to order them is very simple. All you need to provide is your name and address.
The at-home tests are available to be shipped to every residential address in the United States.
Baptist Health Paducah Chief Medical Officer Dr. Brad Housman says the tests are safe to use. "The main value for an at-home test is that if the test is indeed positive, it truly does indicate that you have COVID-19," says Housman.
While you cannot choose the brand you receive, all the tests provided are authorized by the Food and Drug Administration.
Housman says the tests are trustworthy. "We don't differentiate. So, if you have a positive antigen test, we're not concerned about which brand it is or if it's this one or that one. We consider any positive antigen or at-home test to be positive," he says.
People don't need to provide ID, credit card or health insurance information to receive the tests. They only need to submit their name and address.
In the initial roll out, there is a limit of one order per household, with four tests per order. That means if you have a larger household, you cannot rely on the online delivery.
However, you can get eight free tests per person covered by your health insurance.
Housman says it's important to reach out to your insurance company to know the specifics of your coverage. "If there's a question about that, that's something a primary care provider can help you sort out or see what your insurance carrier offers," he says.
You can find them at your local pharmacy.
At-home tests add another level of accessibility. Housman says they will likely lead to a decrease in cases.
"If folks are honest and if they do have a positive test, then that helps reinforce isolation and staying home and being careful around their other family members," he says. "Hopefully, that can help us keep our hospital admission numbers down."
Health care professionals expect the free testing program to ease some of their workload.
The tests will be delivered through the US Postal Service and should arrive between seven and 12 days after the order.
You can track your shipment if you provide an email address when you order.
To place an order, visit covidtests.gov.