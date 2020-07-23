WEST FRANKFORT, IL — A youth outreach program in southern Illinois is hosting a drive-thru back to school event Thursday for kids of all ages.
The Franklin-Williamson County Positive Youth Development Action Team is hosting the drive-thru event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, July 23, at the West Frankfort Aquatic center.
Families with school-age children can get free backpacks on a first come, first served bases, along with free school supplies, free dental exams in partnership with the Southern Illinois University School of Dental Medicine, and free haircuts in partnership with Burg's Hair Parlour, a resource fair and more.
In a news release about the event, the action team says it hosts quarterly events in Franklin and Williamson counties to provide free family-oriented functions. The group says its overall goal is to "support and promote positive youth development in Franklin and Williamson County through prevention programs and services, networking and collaboration, and raising public awareness of resources devoted to the well-being of young people."
The aquatic center is at 1100 East Cleveland St. in West Frankfort.
Check out the flyer below for more details about the event.