MARSHALL COUNTY, KY -- There will be a mask giveaway in Marshall County.

CFS Bank says they are teaming up with several organizations to give away masks on Thursday, May 7.

Masks will be available from 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. at the following four locations:

  • Calvert City- Empty lot on the corner of Hwy 95/5th Ave (across from Minit Mart)

  • Benton - Country Chevrolet

  • Draffenville - J&R Pharmacy and CFSB shared parking lot

  • Hardin - Hardin Baptist Parking Lot

Starting Monday, May 11, all Kentuckians will be asked to start wearing masks when visiting public places.

