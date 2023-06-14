ANNA, IL — Even with health insurance, some people struggle to pay for decent health care. The struggle is even greater for people who don't have any health insurance coverage. In southern Illinois, the U.S. Department of Defense is delivering Operation Healthy Delta. The program offers a variety of free medical clinics.
The services include medical, dental, optical and physical therapy services, as well as emotional wellness services. Patients who visit the clinics get services from teeth extractions to answering questions about emotional health.
"It's a good thing what everyone's doing here. They're helping out people who don't really get a chance because our medical system’s kind of messed up" says Vince Rider.
For Vince Rider and his brother Jackson Brooker, the Innovative Readiness Training Clinic they attended Tuesday was an opportunity that doesn't come by often.
"Being able to actually just come a few minutes down the road and get checked out for free, it helps out so much," says Rider.
Brooker says the clinic was something he really needed.
"My teeth are chipped, and we couldn't get anywhere here because dental wasn't offered anywhere near here. Then I think it was like, wasn't it a two-year or 18-month waiting list?" he says.
"Health care's just been in our family for years. And what these guys are doing is really great," he says.
When people check out here they feel exactly how Rider said he feels. That's why Shawna Rine with the Southern Seven Health Department said her organization had to get involved.
"When you live in an area like we do and you see people struggling to make ends meet, especially when it comes to their health care this makes a huge difference. It really, really does," Rine says.
Rine says the health department and other community organizations are using this clinic as a means to spread health care information and opportunities.
"We live in what I call a health desert, and a lot of the folks that come to this type of an event oftentimes have to travel 20, 30, 40 miles just for some of that basic care. So, it not only gets expensive, it gets time consuming for them as well. So this gives them that opportunity to get that first look at any problems that might be coming down the road," Rine says.
Rider and his brother took that opportunity, and they hope other members in their community do too.
The clinics are also hosted at Miner Baptist Church in Sikeston, Missouri, and Three Rivers College Bess Activity Center in Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
All three locations are open and offering free services until June 20.
That does not include this Sunday, which is Father's Day.