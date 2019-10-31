PADUCAH — Less than 1% of people diagnosed with breast cancer are men. But, the American Cancer Society says the mortality rate is higher for men than women, because breast cancer awareness among men is low. They're less likely to assume a lump is breast cancer, which can cause a delay in seeking treatment.
A Mayfield man found himself on the rare journey of a male breast cancer patient 12 years ago. Gary Keylon and his wife, Charlotte, had recently retired when he was diagnosed. Before they retired, Charlotte was an elementary school teacher, and Gary worked as a cascade operator at the Paducah Gaseous Diffusion Plant.
They took on traveling after retirement. A wall full of photos and world map hangs in their living room to welcome guests.
"I bought this map because I wanted to see where we had been and where we hadn't," said Charlotte. "All the red dots are places we have been, and the blue dots are where we want to go."
They've visited eight countries so far.
"We went to Italy for 17 days, and it was one of the last trips we took. And during that 17 days, we walked over 70 miles," said Gary.
They haven't traveled since that trip to Italy. An in-home nurse visits Gary every week for his breast cancer treatments. She checks his vitals, ask him about his last doctor's office visit and writes down notes about medicine he is taking.
The American Cancer Society says 2,670 men will be diagnosed with breast cancer this year. That's compared to more than 331,000 women who will be diagnosed with forms of breast cancer.
Dr. Daniel Howard, a general surgeon with Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital, is on Gary's treatment team. In his 31 years of practice, he said treating a male breast cancer patient has been a rare occurrence.
"Screening is not indicated for men, because it's not a common disease. Screening is important in common diseases," Howard said. "Screening men for prostate cancer is extremely common. It's a big deal. Screening for breast cancer is generally not."
The CDC reports about 159.4 million men live in the United States. That means the odds of finding Gary Keylon were 0.02%.
Gary was first diagnosed with cancer in 2007 after he noticed something odd.
"We were outside, and we had been working. And I noticed a red spot on my shirt, and I didn't know what is was," he said. "It turned out to be blood, and I thought I just scratched myself."
For 10 years he visited doctors, had surgeries, and was finally told in 2017 he didn't have to go back.
But later, he started noticing symptoms.
"I get swelling in my armpit and my arm is numb, and I go to see my family physician, and Dr. Mallard, and Dr. Howard, and they told me the cancer was back," he said.
Gary said he was once saw a story that said you're never cured from cancer; it's something you deal with your entire life. That's why he calls this second bout with it just an interruption.
"It was kind of disappointing, depressing, but we're still going. But we've been through quite a bit, both of us," Gary said about Charlotte. "She's right there with me, because she drives me everywhere and takes care of me."
For now, their travels are on hold an the pictures on their walls remind him of why this fight is worth it.
"The chemotherapy, the drugs, all has helped me extend my life, and when you have life, you have hope," Gary said.
Their biggest hope is to make it to those blue dots on their map.