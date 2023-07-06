PADUCAH — The North Friendship Road project is continuing to progress, with crews on Wednesday preparing soil for a new roadway they say will be strong and durable.
Kentucky Transportation Cabinet spokesman Keith Todd says a special crew with the Mt. Carmel Stabilization Group is conducting a subsurface treatment at the site, using heavy machinery to mix cement with soil and create a base for the new road.
The industrial-strength machinery they use for that task is equipped with large rototiller blades, which help blend the cement into the soil. It trails behind a mixer hauling a water tank, which moistens the cement to kick start the setting process. Finally, a large roller — called a sheep's foot — compacts the mixture.
Todd says that kind of work is done all across the country, but it's not frequently utilized in our area. He's only seen it two or three times in western Kentucky. For areas with soil types that don't pack well, Todd explains the process creates a much more stable base and helps prevent future issues with the road.
Crews appear to be ahead of schedule thanks to dry summer weather, but they expect the section of North Friendship to remain closed until about mid November.
Todd says he knows the closure isn't easy on neighbors and travelers. He says usually about 12,000 cars a day travel that section of North Friendship, and many of them have had to resort to taking alternative routes that add time on to their commutes.
After a bit of a rocky start, Todd feels drivers have finally started to settle into the new state of affairs. "Patience, we think, will be worthwhile," he says.
The work is part of the first of four phases of the yearslong Friendship Road project, which seeks to widen the roadway, correct sharp turns, decrease congestion, add roundabouts in high traffic areas and create a multi-use path for bikers and walkers.