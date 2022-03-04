PADUCAH — It's sticker shock for drivers in Paducah who saw gas prices jump by as much as 50 cents in the blink of an eye. The price rose to as high as $3.89 at some gas stations.
Local 6 talked with people filling up on Thursday about dealing with the rising cost.
"I about fell over," said Lisa O'Bryan. "I stopped and got gas last night at the Five Star, and it was $3.39 a gallon. And it's jumped 40 cents overnight."
O'Bryan fears this is just the beginning of how high the numbers will go.
"People are not going to be able to go to work, because they can't afford the gas to get to work to make their living and feed their families," said O'Bryan. "I think it's a shame."
Other drivers, like Josh Stewart, agree. He said it cost him about $20 more for a tank of gas.
"If you're going to go on a road trip or if there's something you have to do that is outside of your regular schedule, then definitely, you know, you have to look and see if you can afford that and balance it with the other bills and living expenses," he said.
Drivers say it is especially scary to consider as analysts predict prices could soar as high as $5 to $7 a gallon. Consumers say they are already counting their pennies, and that means businesses are in for another blow as well.
"I don't have anything left to cut back on," said O'Bryan. "I don't know what I'm going to do."
"It truly is unfathomable. I hope it doesn't get that far and I hope those in charge come up with solutions," said Stewart.
For more information on gas prices, click here for more from the US Energy Information Administration and click here for more from the office of Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy.