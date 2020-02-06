PADUCAH -- An event will be held next week for Genova Products employees who are being laid off from their jobs.
Genova announced last week that the Paducah plant will be closing.
To help the employees losing their jobs, a Rapid Response Event will be held next Thursday at West Kentucky Community & Technical College.
Employees who attend will get information on a variety of local, state, and federal programs to help with finding new employment.
Unemployment insurance will also be discussed.
The event will be held on Thursday, February 6, in the Emerging Technology building and start at 2 p.m.
You can see the flyer for the event below.