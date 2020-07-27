PADUCAH — Paducah mayoral candidate George Bray is speaking out against the city of Paducah's attempt to move forward with a downtown development project.
The agenda for Tuesday night's virtual city commission meeting includes an item to approve a development agreement with Weyland Ventures to sell the parking lot off of Broadway Street for development. The proposed development agreement would split the parking lot up into three tracts.
The first tract would be sold to Weyland Ventures for $141,000. The third tract would be sold to Weyland for $155,000. The city would get to keep the second tract, but Weyland would develop it. The city would be responsible for reimbursing Weyland for the development cost of tract two.
The city would also be responsible for paying to prepare the property for development. That would include installing utilities and other infrastructure. The proposed agreement also states the city will have to pay to resolve any potential issues that come from the environmental study conducted on the property.
The attempt to move forward with the downtown development comes just about a month after current Mayor, Brandi Harless lost the primary in her attempt for reelection. Also all current city commissioners, except for one, are not running for reelection.
Paducah Mayoral candidate George Bray strongly opposes the cities attempt to move forward with this project.
"I'm perplexed by the fact that they do this in the middle of the largest health crisis that we've had in the last hundred years," Bray said, "So yes it appears they're pushing hard to get this done and I think the timing is all wrong."
Bray also says he's concerned with the amount of money this deal might cost the city in a time when COVID-19 has caused budget issues.
"You know I'm a business man and this does not appear to be a good business deal to me," Bray said, "You know Weyland doesn't even pay for the land totally until except over the next five years."
Local 6 also reached out to Bray's opponent, City Commissioner Richard Abraham, about the issue. Abraham declined an on camera interview, but did say he would address the issue after Tuesday nights meeting.
Neither City Manager Jim Arndt, and Mayor Brandi Harless did not return our calls.
Previous coverage of the city's attempt to move forward with downtown development can be found here.